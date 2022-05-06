Cooke & Bieler LP Increases Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 717,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,816 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 2.56% of Plexus worth $68,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 61.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after buying an additional 51,646 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 22.5% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 17,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 16.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter valued at $230,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $96,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $140,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,033 shares of company stock worth $486,610. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.72. 4,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,978. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.40 and a 200 day moving average of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.12.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

