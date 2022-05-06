Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 9,765 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,124,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,765 shares during the quarter. AerCap makes up approximately 2.9% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in AerCap were worth $335,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AerCap by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,792,000 after acquiring an additional 160,980 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $558,957,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 3.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,053,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,318,000 after acquiring an additional 147,118 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 0.9% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,994,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,004,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,691,000 after acquiring an additional 58,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of AerCap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Shares of AerCap stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $46.15. The company had a trading volume of 43,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,297. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.16. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.43%. AerCap’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

