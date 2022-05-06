Cooke & Bieler LP Trims Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 697,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,826 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $134,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 65,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,507. The stock has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.56.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.