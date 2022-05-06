Copper Search Limited (ASX:CUS) Insider Peter McIntyre Purchases 560,236 Shares

Copper Search Limited (ASX:CUS – Get Rating) insider Peter McIntyre purchased 560,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$147,342.07 ($103,762.02).

Copper Search Limited engages in the exploration of minerals exploration tenements situated in South Australia. It primarily develops copper-gold deposits within the Gawler Craton of South Australia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Applecross, Australia.

