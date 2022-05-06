Cormark Reiterates Outperform Rating for Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC)

Cormark restated their outperform rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$5.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$6.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CMMC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a C$5.90 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.86.

TSE CMMC opened at C$2.71 on Monday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of C$2.64 and a 52 week high of C$5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.57. The firm has a market cap of C$572.49 million and a PE ratio of 5.65.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 125,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$477,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,549,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,546,926.41. Also, Director William Albert Washington bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, with a total value of C$99,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 460,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,311,920. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 525,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,983,196.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

