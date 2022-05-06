Cormark Reiterates Outperform Rating for Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC)

Cormark restated their outperform rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$5.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$6.00.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CMMC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a C$5.90 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.86.
TSE CMMC opened at C$2.71 on Monday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of C$2.64 and a 52 week high of C$5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.57. The firm has a market cap of C$572.49 million and a PE ratio of 5.65.
About Copper Mountain Mining (Get Rating)
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
