Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) will post $177.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.45 million and the lowest is $169.74 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $164.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $725.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $691.41 million to $768.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $740.52 million, with estimates ranging from $720.80 million to $778.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

NYSE:OFC traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 440,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.