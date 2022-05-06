CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,686,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071,607 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up about 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,323,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 54,246 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 717.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.11. 1,513,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,624. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.78. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.82 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

