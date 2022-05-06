CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $61.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.04. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.22 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

