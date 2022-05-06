Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.6% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,207,000. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,548 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $13.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $503.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,546,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $557.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $371.11 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

