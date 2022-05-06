Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $565.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $576.79.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $513.85. The stock had a trading volume of 59,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,207. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $558.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.90. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $371.11 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

