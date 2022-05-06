Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Lowered to $12.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.72.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $7.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 106.00 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. Coty has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.12.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bretten Gordon Von bought 13,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sue Nabi bought 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 37,692 shares of company stock worth $290,907. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

