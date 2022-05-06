Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) will announce $188.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $187.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.32 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $181.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $760.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $754.41 million to $766.84 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $802.99 million, with estimates ranging from $779.22 million to $826.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CUZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $35.35. 11,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,527. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.02. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 20.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

