Covalent (CQT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.05 Million

Covalent (CQT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000674 BTC on exchanges. Covalent has a total market cap of $61.96 million and $2.05 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Covalent alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 71% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.95 or 0.00238310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.60 or 0.00217930 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.78 or 0.00476302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00039662 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,186.22 or 1.97378221 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.