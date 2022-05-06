Cowen Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $144.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Cowen from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.63% from the stock’s previous close.

APTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.47.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $104.63 on Friday. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.82 and its 200 day moving average is $142.03.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Aptiv by 137.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 1,204.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptiv (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.