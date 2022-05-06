Credit Suisse Group Boosts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $190.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.09.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $166.26 on Monday. Chevron has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The firm has a market cap of $326.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,838 shares of company stock valued at $62,907,477. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 66,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 14,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

