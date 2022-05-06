Credit Suisse Group Increases Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $102.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on XOM. Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.62.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $90.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $92.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.50.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

