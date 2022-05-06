Credit Suisse Group Increases Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $110.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.90% from the company’s current price.

MPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.55.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $94.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.66. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $96.90.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 36.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 431,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,677,000 after acquiring an additional 115,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

