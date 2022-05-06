Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€84.00” Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($88.42) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($93.68) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €89.00 ($93.68) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

ETR HFG opened at €36.32 ($38.23) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €58.75. HelloFresh has a one year low of €33.41 ($35.17) and a one year high of €97.50 ($102.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.94.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

