Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Crew Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.61.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Shares of CR traded down C$0.73 on Friday, reaching C$5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$794.42 million and a P/E ratio of 4.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.64. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.02 and a 12-month high of C$6.22.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$103.15 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Nielsen sold 18,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.54, for a total value of C$103,265.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,098,354.86. Also, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 65,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total transaction of C$344,411.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 627,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,279,387.65. Insiders sold 152,225 shares of company stock worth $801,247 in the last three months.

About Crew Energy (Get Rating)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.