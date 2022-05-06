Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

CRCT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Cricut alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 17,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.44 per share, for a total transaction of $360,255.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,401,970 shares of company stock worth $18,992,349 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the third quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cricut by 668.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRCT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 422,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,200. Cricut has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $47.36. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.40.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cricut will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cricut (Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.