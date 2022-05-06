Critical Analysis: U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM) and Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM – Get Rating) and Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get U.S. Stem Cell alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for U.S. Stem Cell and Zymergen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A Zymergen 3 5 0 0 1.63

Zymergen has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 327.22%. Given Zymergen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zymergen is more favorable than U.S. Stem Cell.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Zymergen shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of U.S. Stem Cell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Stem Cell and Zymergen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Stem Cell $200,000.00 19.21 -$3.29 million N/A N/A Zymergen $16.74 million 9.73 -$361.79 million ($9.53) -0.17

U.S. Stem Cell has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zymergen.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Stem Cell and Zymergen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Stem Cell -1,644.78% N/A -1,353.11% Zymergen -2,160.81% -213.99% -64.50%

Summary

U.S. Stem Cell beats Zymergen on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Stem Cell (Get Rating)

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage, and vascular and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include MyoCell, a clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient's heart with autologous muscle cells or cells from a patient's body for enhancing cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients; and AdipoCell, a patient-derived cell therapy for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction, chronic heart ischemia, and lower limb ischemia. Its product development pipeline includes MyoCell SDF-1, an autologous muscle-derived cellular therapy for improving cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients. The company is also developing MyoCath, a deflecting tip needle injection catheter that is used to inject cells into cardiac tissue in therapeutic procedures to treat chronic heart ischemia and congestive heart failure. In addition, it provides physician and patient based regenerative medicine/cell therapy training, cell collection, and cell storage services; and cell collection and treatment kits for humans and animals, as well as operates a cell therapy clinic to provide cellular treatments for patients afflicted with neurological, autoimmune, orthopedic, and degenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as Bioheart, Inc. and changed its name to U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. in October 2015. U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Sunrise, Florida.

About Zymergen (Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc. design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems. It serves electronics, packaging, healthcare, agriculture, and other industries. Zymergen Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.