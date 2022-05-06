Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 10.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CROX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Shares of CROX opened at $65.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.85. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 9,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.96 per share, with a total value of $748,416.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 8,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 100.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 1,716.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

