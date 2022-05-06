Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Position Boosted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $180.73. The company had a trading volume of 39,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,094. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.62.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

