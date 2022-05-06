CSM Advisors LLC Buys 4,540 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CSM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.2% of CSM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,958,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Intel by 569.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 172,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.73. 615,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,445,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.41. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $58.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

