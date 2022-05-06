CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Cut by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,271 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in CSX by 22.8% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,092,303,000 after purchasing an additional 267,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,326,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,035,000 after purchasing an additional 718,350 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,920,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,826,000 after purchasing an additional 765,414 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.75. 1,356,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,565,285. The firm has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average of $35.51. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

