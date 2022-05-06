CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) will post $2.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 million and the highest is $2.70 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full year sales of $55.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.90 million to $58.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $208.70 million, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $289.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10).

CTIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management increased their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $3,034,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 903,439 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 836,029 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 224,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTIC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. 3,078,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,100. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $474.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.98.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

