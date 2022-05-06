CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CUBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of CUBE opened at $45.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.05.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,969,000 after buying an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,449,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $15,677,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,280,000 after purchasing an additional 61,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

