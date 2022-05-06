Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,125. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.37. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPIX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.