Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,990 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Curtiss-Wright worth $52,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $62,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $584,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,335 shares of company stock worth $3,566,091. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of CW stock opened at $137.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.76. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.97 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 11.65%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

