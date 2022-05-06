Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.97 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright updated its FY22 guidance to $8.05-8.25 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.76. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $162.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 962 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $132,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $99,217.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,091 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CW. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

