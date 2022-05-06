Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.97 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright updated its FY22 guidance to $8.05-8.25 EPS.
Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.76. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $162.98.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CW. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Curtiss-Wright Company Profile (Get Rating)
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.