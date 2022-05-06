Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI) to Issue GBX 1.38 Dividend

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of CREI opened at GBX 101.10 ($1.26) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £445.72 million and a P/E ratio of 6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.68, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Custodian REIT has a one year low of GBX 91.40 ($1.14) and a one year high of GBX 108.39 ($1.35). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 101.80.
