Custos Family Office LLC Invests $1.17 Million in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Custos Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Custos Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $222,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA QLTA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.38. 80,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,840. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.80.

