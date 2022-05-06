Custos Family Office LLC Takes $435,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Custos Family Office LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 865 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.4% of Custos Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $499.62. 3,259,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,522. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

