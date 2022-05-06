Custos Family Office LLC Takes $6.50 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Custos Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 116,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Custos Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

DGRO stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,921,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,546. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.93 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.