CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.08% of CVS Health worth $103,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,217 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,077,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $91,422,000 after purchasing an additional 95,696 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 921,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $78,215,000 after purchasing an additional 255,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,117,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.69. 7,806,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,472,541. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.62. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.90.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

