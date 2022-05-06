CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.19 Million

Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) to announce $18.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the lowest is $13.67 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $16.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $76.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $100.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $81.03 million, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 887,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,632. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $105.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

