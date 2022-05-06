CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.19 Million

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMXGet Rating) to announce $18.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the lowest is $13.67 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $16.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $76.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $100.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $81.03 million, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 887,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,632. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $105.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.