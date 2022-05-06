DA Davidson Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $195.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.71.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $139.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.75. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 120.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total value of $488,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,477 shares of company stock valued at $22,780,123 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 296.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,241,000 after purchasing an additional 160,815 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

