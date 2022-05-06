DA Davidson Lowers Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) to Neutral

DA Davidson cut shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TUP. Citigroup lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

TUP traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $10.23. 14,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,092. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44.

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.80 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

