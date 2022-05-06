Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dada Nexus from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dada Nexus from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.16.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $7.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.54. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $317.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.39 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 48.15% and a negative net margin of 35.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 123,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 133.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at $612,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

