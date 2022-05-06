Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Altria Group by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.43. The company had a trading volume of 372,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,914,649. The firm has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

