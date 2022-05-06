Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 18,136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 31,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.80.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.64. 86,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,736,727. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.98 and its 200-day moving average is $230.71. The company has a market capitalization of $128.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.08 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

