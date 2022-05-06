Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,569 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 16,431 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $424,408,000 after purchasing an additional 529,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,548,365. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.00. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $107.52. The company has a market cap of $138.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

