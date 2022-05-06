Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,432 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.53.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC stock traded down $2.43 on Friday, reaching $166.44. 39,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,134. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $164.10 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.