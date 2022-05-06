Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,019 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

In related news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

