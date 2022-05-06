Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,741 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,678,000 after buying an additional 2,012,029 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,024,000 after buying an additional 867,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,429,000 after buying an additional 564,754 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,957,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,458,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,421,000 after buying an additional 367,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $2.30 on Friday, reaching $60.65. 74,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,416. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.06.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($1.53). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.