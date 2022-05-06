Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.23% from the company’s previous close.

DDOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.52.

Datadog stock traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.12. 70,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,565,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,524.21 and a beta of 1.25. Datadog has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $110,323.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 36,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $5,596,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,742 shares of company stock valued at $44,529,492 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,155,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,540,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Datadog by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,762 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Datadog by 1,886.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,870 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth $161,196,000. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

