Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Cut to $159.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $159.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.83.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $111.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.06 and a 200-day moving average of $154.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,597.91 and a beta of 1.25. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.53, for a total value of $643,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total transaction of $433,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 284,742 shares of company stock valued at $44,529,492. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,155,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $360,540,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Datadog by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,762 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 1,886.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

