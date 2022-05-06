Datamine FLUX Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (FLUX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $138,370.77 and approximately $11,788.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.58 or 0.00223991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.79 or 0.00219023 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.04 or 0.00478241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00039749 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,868.97 or 1.99786624 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,239,906 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

