DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of DAVIDsTEA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.25. 47,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 million, a PE ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. DAVIDsTEA has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $5.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DAVIDsTEA by 578.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in DAVIDsTEA by 135.9% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 80,297 shares during the last quarter. 11.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and tea beverages.

