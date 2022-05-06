Decentraland One Day Volume Reaches $338.40 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $2.60 billion and approximately $338.40 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00003949 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Decentraland

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,678,127 coins and its circulating supply is 1,844,099,605 coins. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

